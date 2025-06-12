Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $5.67 Million Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $5,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 12,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $223.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.86.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of AVB opened at $206.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.40 and a fifty-two week high of $239.29. The firm has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 37.13%. The firm had revenue of $693.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.17%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

