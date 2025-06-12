Portside Wealth Group LLC Invests $208,000 in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 price target on Travelers Companies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, HSBC lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.50, for a total transaction of $549,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,086 shares in the company, valued at $70,021,107. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.29, for a total transaction of $1,107,371.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,868.15. The trade was a 84.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,869 shares of company stock worth $44,868,201. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TRV opened at $261.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.22. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.21 and a 1 year high of $277.83. The company has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.53.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $10.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.95%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.