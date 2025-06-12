Mark L. Jacobson Sells 25,000 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Stock

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.44, for a total transaction of $2,761,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,674.52. This represents a 81.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Axsome Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7%
NASDAQ AXSM opened at $108.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.84. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.11 and a twelve month high of $139.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 0.47.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $2,599,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $14,771,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $395,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.
