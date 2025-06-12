IMC Chicago LLC Purchases Shares of 18,260 SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Partners increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 18,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of MDYV opened at $78.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.06. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $65.86 and a 1-year high of $87.81.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

