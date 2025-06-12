Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the first quarter valued at $721,000. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Garmin by 209.7% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Garmin by 6.6% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,731 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Garmin from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Garmin from $159.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Garmin from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

Garmin Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $209.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.06. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $246.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 22.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

