Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 692 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $513.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $495.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Melius raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $515.19.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE opened at $520.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $483.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $467.81. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $533.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

