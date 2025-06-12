Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $252.25.

LFUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Littelfuse from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Baird R W cut Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Littelfuse from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $224.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.21. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $142.10 and a 12-month high of $275.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $554.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.60 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,477 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.50, for a total transaction of $291,707.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,062.50. This trade represents a 19.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Littelfuse

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 10,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

