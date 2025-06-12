Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,864,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $442,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,180,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 31,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $63.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $43.35 and a 12 month high of $64.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.99.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

