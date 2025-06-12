Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $736,000 Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 60.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,387 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 176.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 2,014.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on OZK shares. Stephens decreased their price target on Bank OZK from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bank OZK from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.86.

Bank OZK Price Performance

OZK stock opened at $45.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.23 and its 200-day moving average is $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $53.64.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $409.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.05 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 14th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 28.20%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

