Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $549,000 in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAH. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth $546,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $100.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.57. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $99.13 and a 1 year high of $190.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.34%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.