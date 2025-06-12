Simplicity Wealth LLC Purchases 4,563 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1,534.6% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $42.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.72. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.03 and a 1 year high of $42.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.45.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

