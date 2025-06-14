Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Has $228,000 Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Onefund LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $512.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $526.57 and its 200-day moving average is $538.46. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $413.82 and a 1 year high of $616.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.57 billion, a PE ratio of 79.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ISRG

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,920. This trade represents a 27.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.06, for a total transaction of $118,047.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $970,738.08. This trade represents a 10.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,577 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.