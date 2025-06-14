Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,185 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Capital International Investors increased its position in AstraZeneca by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,507,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,706,000 after purchasing an additional 686,008 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in AstraZeneca by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,026,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,247,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722,197 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,480,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,367,000 after purchasing an additional 357,894 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,186,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,032,000 after purchasing an additional 212,301 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,959,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,090,000 after purchasing an additional 479,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $74.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $61.24 and a 52-week high of $87.68. The company has a market cap of $230.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 32.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

