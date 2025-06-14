Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Bought by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Kenvue comprises about 1.1% of Byrne Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 81,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 18,650 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $21.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.52. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $25.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Kenvue’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KVUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on KVUE

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.