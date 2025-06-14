Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Acquired by Meritas Wealth Management LLC

Meritas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BNDX. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $798,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,603,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,996,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $49.32 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $50.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.19 and a 200-day moving average of $49.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1067 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

