Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FI shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $267.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $237.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Sunday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.27.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,385 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,600. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,577,901.80. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Stock Down 3.1%

Fiserv stock opened at $162.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.46 and a 1-year high of $238.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.