Jackson Square Capital LLC Buys 25 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 42,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,507,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, PUREfi Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $580.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $564.19 and a 200-day moving average of $584.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 95.72, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $458.50 and a 12 month high of $661.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $562.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.45 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.86, for a total transaction of $2,794,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,902,519.38. This represents a 41.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.20, for a total transaction of $613,036.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,791,558.40. This represents a 6.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,300 shares of company stock worth $14,480,366 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $695.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $785.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.50.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

