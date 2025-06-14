iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) is Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 4.9% of Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $455,550,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,796,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,901.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,588,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,302 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,274,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,325,000 after buying an additional 1,421,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 751.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,199,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $86.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.30 and a 1 year high of $101.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

