JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Acquired by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,445 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 0.8% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. One Degree Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Floyd Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Floyd Financial Group LLC now owns 76,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0%

JPST opened at $50.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.50. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $50.75.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.