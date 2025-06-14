Matauro LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Matauro LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Matauro LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Century Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 24,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 111,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 20,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPEM stock opened at $42.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.50. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.56.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

