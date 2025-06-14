Destiny Capital Corp CO Purchases 2,078 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Destiny Capital Corp CO increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Destiny Capital Corp CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Destiny Capital Corp CO’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14,332.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,584,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,391,000 after acquiring an additional 15,476,455 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,842,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,316,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,503,000 after buying an additional 3,697,646 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,015,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2,019.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,066,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,435,000 after buying an additional 2,922,219 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $70.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.30. The company has a market cap of $68.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $72.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

