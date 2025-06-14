Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Retirement Financial Solutions LLC

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.5% of Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $89.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.92. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $99.58. The company has a market cap of $95.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

