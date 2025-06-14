Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Acquires 36,969 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 197.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,969 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. King Wealth Management Group increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 23,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 27,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 17,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 78,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $45.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.26. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $47.30.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

