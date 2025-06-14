Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Has $529,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 666,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $15,138,000 after buying an additional 168,103 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 32,780 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $20.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $37.16. The company has a market capitalization of $87.85 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average is $21.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

