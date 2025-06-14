Noble Family Wealth LLC Purchases 3,244 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Noble Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 1.1% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFV. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,195,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,879 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,027,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,718 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,781,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180,255 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $94,333,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,745,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,021 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV stock opened at $63.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.24 and its 200-day moving average is $57.52. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $51.05 and a 1 year high of $64.69.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

