Lam Group Inc. Has $464,000 Holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

Lam Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the quarter. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 16,790.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.56. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $60.28.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

