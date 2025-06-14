CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 230,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,037,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in CME Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in CME Group by 649.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 113,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,200,000 after acquiring an additional 98,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.61, for a total value of $1,304,836.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,339,164.96. This trade represents a 35.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.50, for a total value of $108,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,470. This represents a 5.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,680,610. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on CME Group from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CME Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CME Group from $223.00 to $211.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.20.

CME Group Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $269.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.70 and a 52-week high of $290.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $272.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.28.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 57.52%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.30%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

