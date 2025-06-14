Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 168 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,653,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,817 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,190. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.2%

NextEra Energy stock opened at $74.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $153.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.68. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

