Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, an increase of 510.3% from the May 15th total of 3,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 640,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Zurich Insurance Group Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of ZURVY stock opened at $34.74 on Thursday. Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $36.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.70.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

