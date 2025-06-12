Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, an increase of 510.3% from the May 15th total of 3,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 640,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Zurich Insurance Group Stock Down 0.2%
Shares of ZURVY stock opened at $34.74 on Thursday. Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $36.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.70.
Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile
