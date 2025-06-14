New Century Financial Group LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

New Century Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Tidemark LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,496.7% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VXUS stock opened at $67.94 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $54.98 and a one year high of $68.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $90.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.1909 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

