Tudor Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Tudor Financial Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Tudor Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 43,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMY. Wall Street Zen lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Argus raised Bristol-Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

NYSE BMY opened at $49.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.77. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $63.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $101.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 83,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. This represents a 5.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

