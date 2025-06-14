CVA Family Office LLC Has $7.39 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 145,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.1% of CVA Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Seven Mile Advisory raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $56.17 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $56.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.22.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

