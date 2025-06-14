Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 1,010 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $97.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.98. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $90.99 and a one year high of $116.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.52.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 50.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial set a $110.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.07 per share, for a total transaction of $276,210.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,505 shares in the company, valued at $506,845.35. The trade was a 119.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlen Hooker sold 11,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $1,172,656.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,872.50. The trade was a 97.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,195 shares of company stock worth $4,283,432 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

