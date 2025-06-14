Everpar Advisors LLC Sells 165 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Everpar Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Capital & Planning LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 380,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,113,000 after acquiring an additional 154,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 858,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,238,000 after purchasing an additional 71,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.80.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $184.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.67 and a 200 day moving average of $149.22. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.93 and a 52-week high of $185.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.34%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

