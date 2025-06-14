Everpar Advisors LLC Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Everpar Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,308,000. Yoffe Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Erste Group Bank upgraded AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $12,359,426.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,183,398.72. This trade represents a 52.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $190.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.49. The company has a market cap of $336.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.52 and a 12 month high of $218.66.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 296.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

