Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $719.71.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Argus set a $680.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $690.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $824.00 to $827.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total value of $93,055.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,230.71. This represents a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,781,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $671.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $623.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $645.18. The company has a market capitalization of $85.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $488.45 and a 52 week high of $718.44.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

