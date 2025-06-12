Metals One (LON:MET1) Trading 18% Higher – Here’s Why

Metals One PLC (LON:MET1 – Get Free Report) traded up 18% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.70 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 10.03 ($0.14). 29,766,111 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 592% from the average session volume of 4,300,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.50 ($0.12).
The stock has a market capitalization of £30.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 28.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 11.15.
About Metals One
Metals One is developing strategic metals projects in Finland (Black Schist Project) and Norway (Råna Project), with approximately £9 million of exploration carry exposure through a farm-in agreement. Metals One is aiming to help meet the significant demand for strategic minerals by defining resources on the doorstep of Europe’s major electric vehicle OEMs and battery manufacturers.
