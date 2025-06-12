Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of WLWHY opened at $3.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average is $3.29. Woolworths has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Woolworths Company Profile

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; Woolworths Logistics; Country Road Group; and Treasury.

