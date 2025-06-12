Simplicity Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM)

Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 223.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 131,200.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.02. Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $25.55 and a 12-month high of $26.34.

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.0681 dividend. This is an increase from Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th.

The Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (CGSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively manages a portfolio of US municipal bonds exempt from regular federal income tax. The portfolio is mostly comprised of investment grade debts and the average portfolio duration is expected to be one year.

