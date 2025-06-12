Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Makes New Investment in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 593.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,999,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,567,000 after purchasing an additional 11,125,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,667,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,394,000 after purchasing an additional 700,745 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 682.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 956,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,994,000 after buying an additional 834,669 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,878,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 743,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,077,000 after buying an additional 334,033 shares during the period.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Price Performance

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf stock opened at $51.30 on Thursday. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf has a 1 year low of $50.44 and a 1 year high of $52.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.25.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Profile

The PGIM AAA CLO ETF (PAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations with AAA credit rating. Securities are selected using both top-down analysis and bottom-up research.

