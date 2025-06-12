Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $613,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 61.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lansing Street Advisors increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of IWB stock opened at $330.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $309.35 and a 200-day moving average of $319.25. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $264.17 and a 12-month high of $337.76. The firm has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

