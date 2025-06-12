Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 659 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $41.24 on Thursday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $33.06 and a 52-week high of $42.42. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.02.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

