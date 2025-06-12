Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LBTYK. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $10.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Liberty Global Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.74. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($3.13). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Liberty Global had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.83%.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

