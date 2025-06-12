Accurate Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in Elevance Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services increased its position in Elevance Health by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ELV. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $455.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Baird R W cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Argus set a $465.00 price target on Elevance Health in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $478.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.87.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $380.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.45. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $357.45 and a 1 year high of $567.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.45.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.60 by $1.37. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $48.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.26 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.69%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total transaction of $1,949,074.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,061,809.14. The trade was a 19.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.