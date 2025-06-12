Accurate Wealth Management LLC Invests $233,000 in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,516,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,897,000 after purchasing an additional 23,971,471 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $173,884,000. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6,968.8% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,979,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,124 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,781,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,587 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $91,006,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.50. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $50.75.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

