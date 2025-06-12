Accurate Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DD. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 479.4% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $69.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.69. The company has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is -863.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.92.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

