JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Shares Acquired by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF worth $4,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JQUA. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. CAP Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 691,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,581,000 after acquiring an additional 34,027 shares during the period.

JQUA stock opened at $59.75 on Wednesday. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $49.25 and a 52-week high of $60.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.95.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

