Best Fertilizer Stocks To Watch Today – June 10th

CSX, Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, Argan, and CF Industries are the seven Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks are the quantities of plant‐nutrient products—such as nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium compounds—held in storage by manufacturers, distributors and farmers. They serve as a buffer against supply-chain disruptions and seasonal demand peaks, ensuring timely application to crops. Monitoring these stocks helps stakeholders plan purchases, control costs and maintain consistent agricultural productivity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of CSX traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.84. The company had a trading volume of 14,256,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,160,902. CSX has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.32. The firm has a market cap of $61.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $3.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.56. 1,462,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,047,454. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $258.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.97 and its 200-day moving average is $232.04.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $3.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.34. 1,255,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,068. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $201.63 and a one year high of $277.60.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Shares of NYSE CP traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,927,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,212. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12 month low of $66.49 and a 12 month high of $87.72. The stock has a market cap of $75.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.66.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

NYSE PBR traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $11.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,487,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,933,566. The firm has a market cap of $74.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.84. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $15.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Argan (AGX)

Argan, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

NYSE AGX traded down $11.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.83. The company had a trading volume of 397,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,693. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.28 and its 200-day moving average is $152.03. Argan has a one year low of $63.53 and a one year high of $246.60. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 0.55.

CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

CF Industries stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.45. 684,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,617,540. CF Industries has a one year low of $67.34 and a one year high of $98.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.97.

