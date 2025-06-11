MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.20), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. MIND Technology had a net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 104.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

MIND Technology Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of MIND stock opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.87. MIND Technology has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MIND Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MIND Technology stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Brighton Jones LLC owned approximately 1.23% of MIND Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MIND Technology Company Profile

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries worldwide. Its primary products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; SeaLink towed seismic streamer system; and Sea Serpent line of passive sonar arrays for maritime security and anti-submarine warfare applications.

