Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. Sells 1,989 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,353,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,650,000. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $972,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1%

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $89.85 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.15 and a twelve month high of $90.09. The company has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.44 and its 200 day moving average is $81.33.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.